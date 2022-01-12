MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 497 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 610,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,023,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $225.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.