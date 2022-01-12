Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $338.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.82. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.