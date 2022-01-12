Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,577 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,123,000 after buying an additional 276,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,268,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,973,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,690 shares of company stock worth $13,055,895 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTRA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.59. 4,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.