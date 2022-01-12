Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,198 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Trex worth $15,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after buying an additional 849,073 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,240,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,831,000 after buying an additional 287,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,004,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

