Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 509 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.