Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $54.24 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $54,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $346.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.46.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.