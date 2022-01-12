Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 193 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,184,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,719,000 after buying an additional 73,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $226.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.84.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

