MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) is Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,990 shares during the period. MYR Group accounts for 3.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $53,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $100.28. 455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,175. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $121.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

