Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $17.05 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.64.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $455.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.