86,950 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Bought by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.74% of Medifast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Medifast by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 314,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,641,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MED stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.00. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,641. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.48 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.86.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

