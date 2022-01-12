Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 2.5% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.77% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $41,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,602,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,061. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

