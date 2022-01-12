Throne Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. Throne has a market cap of $195.78 million and $1.64 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00080066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.88 or 0.07700419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,633.35 or 1.00002106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,486,665 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

