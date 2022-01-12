STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 226.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,648. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

