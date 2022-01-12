Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $8.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

INFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 218,185 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 14,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

