Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Shares of POU stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,286. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.72 and a 52-week high of C$27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.7700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total value of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,390.59. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total value of C$194,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97. Insiders sold a total of 93,268 shares of company stock worth $2,215,829 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.83.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

