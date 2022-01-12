Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,140 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,418. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.281 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

