MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 211 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.91 and its 200 day moving average is $269.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.91.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

