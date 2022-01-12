Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $29.82 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $29,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 29,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 57,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,790,000 after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 258,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,646,279. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $681.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

