WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 6,236 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,954. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis raised their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

