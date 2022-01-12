Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 9,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.86%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 53.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

