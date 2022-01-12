iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $274,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,784,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $473.14. 179,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,240. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

