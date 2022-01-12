MEMBERS Trust Co Buys 70,168 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $235,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $74.66. 9,859,619 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

