Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,502 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Bilibili worth $52,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 35.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,824,000 after buying an additional 139,567 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

BILI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. 81,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,759. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

