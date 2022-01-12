Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,946,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,315,000 after buying an additional 323,240 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 436.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

KO opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

