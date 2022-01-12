West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 329.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 64,328 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $35,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $403.20. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.99 and its 200-day moving average is $423.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

