Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,873 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Hecla Mining worth $40,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,676,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 728,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,183,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

HL stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. 95,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,049,382. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

