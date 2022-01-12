Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224,254 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $50,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,993,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,590,000 after acquiring an additional 239,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,804,000 after purchasing an additional 546,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. 31,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

