Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $250,000 Investment in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Global SPAC Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global SPAC Partners by 100.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 299,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 568,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,225 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $1,920,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $15,824,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLSPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

