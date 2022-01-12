Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 75,000 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,551,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000.

NASDAQ:HCVIU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

