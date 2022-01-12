Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $996,000 in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIERU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

Get Sierra Lake Acquisition alerts:

SIERU stock remained flat at $$10.02 on Wednesday. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SIERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Lake Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.