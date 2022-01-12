Segantii Capital Management Ltd Boosts Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 118.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415,836. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

