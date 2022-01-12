Public Index Network (PIN) Price Hits $0.0196

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $529.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00081130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.14 or 0.07699829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.91 or 1.00611201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00069431 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

