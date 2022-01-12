DragonVein Market Capitalization Tops $2.22 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $2.22 million and $55,497.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,639.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.13 or 0.00873376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00259034 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003178 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.