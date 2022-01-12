CWV Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $9.37 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $8,962.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00081130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.14 or 0.07699829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.91 or 1.00611201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00069431 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007492 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

