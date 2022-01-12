The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.8698 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by 19.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

NYSE PG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.73. 81,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,341. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.78. The firm has a market cap of $384.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

