Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.19 ($37.72).

Several research firms have commented on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.93) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) on Wednesday, reaching €28.97 ($32.92). 592,693 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a one year high of €32.97 ($37.47). The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.00 and a 200 day moving average of €28.20.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

