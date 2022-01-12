Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,685. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $25,069,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.