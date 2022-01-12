ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.88

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 79853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $639,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,215,000 after acquiring an additional 988,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

