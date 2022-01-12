Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.20

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.20 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 5827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $597,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 212.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

