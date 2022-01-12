Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.61

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 418372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,278.24.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

