Brett Crowley Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT) Stock

Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT) insider Brett Crowley bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($34,532.37).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.50.

About Jatcorp

Jatcorp Limited operates as a trade specialist of fast moving consumer goods in Australia and China. The company engages in the development and manufacture of various consumer products; related brand development, marketing, and promotion activities; and sale of client and in-house products primarily through a multichannel network, including traditional retail and e-commerce platforms.

