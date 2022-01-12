M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $180.49

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $180.49 and last traded at $179.61, with a volume of 6882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

