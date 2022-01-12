ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.56

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.56 and last traded at C$13.46, with a volume of 1125454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.66.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

