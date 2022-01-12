TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.77

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 4782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of TELUS by 3.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

