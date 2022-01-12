Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 1,041,700 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 125.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Realogy were worth $32,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Realogy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

