Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 459,053 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 459,053 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $90.52. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

