Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 621 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,686 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 39.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

