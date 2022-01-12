Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dover were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.95. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.69.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

