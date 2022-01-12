Glassman Wealth Services Buys 419 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. 69,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,320. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

