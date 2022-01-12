Glassman Wealth Services Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ASML were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $25,960,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ASML by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $14.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $741.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,358. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $800.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $786.57. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $304.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

